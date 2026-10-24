Trump weighs new Iran strikes as US sends more warships to Middle East

US President Donald Trump is weighing renewed strikes against Iran as the US sends more warships and Marines to the Middle East, while intelligence officials warn that Iranian plots against American personnel have reached "advanced stages," the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

Trump hinted at further military action during a rally in Florida on Friday, saying the US could launch another "little 'Epic Fury,'" referring to its previous campaign against Iran.

The Pentagon has reportedly presented Trump with options ranging from strikes on nuclear facilities and infrastructure, including bridges, to operations targeting Iranian-controlled islands. No final decision has been announced.

At the same time, Washington is reinforcing its military presence in the region. Two US aircraft carrier strike groups are operating in the Middle East, a third is approaching from the Pacific, and an amphibious assault ship carrying Marines is also being deployed, the report said.

The buildup comes as US intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a memo Friday that Iran had significantly increased efforts to target Americans.

Washington has also ordered diplomatic and military personnel to leave some locations as security concerns grow.

The administration is weighing its options ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the report said, while warning that renewed strikes could trigger Iranian retaliation, put US forces at greater risk and push global energy prices higher.