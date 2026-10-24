Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Pacific island of Vanuatu

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean region off Vanuatu early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located approximately 197 kilometers (122 miles) west-northwest of Port-Olry, it said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The Geological Survey later listed another quake, with magnitude 6.3, at 0235GMT, located 170 km (106 mi) northwest of Port-Olry at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 mi). It carried a green alert level, with light shaking.





