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News World Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Pacific island of Vanuatu

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Pacific island of Vanuatu

Early Saturday, a magnitude 6.9 quake struck off Vanuatu about 197 km WNW of Port-Olry at 10 km depth, followed at 02:35 GMT by a magnitude 6.3 quake 170 km NW at the same depth, which carried a green alert for light shaking.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 24,2026 09:33 AM
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MAGNITUDE 6.9 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF PACIFIC ISLAND OF VANUATU

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean region off Vanuatu early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located approximately 197 kilometers (122 miles) west-northwest of Port-Olry, it said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The Geological Survey later listed another quake, with magnitude 6.3, at 0235GMT, located 170 km (106 mi) northwest of Port-Olry at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 mi). It carried a green alert level, with light shaking.