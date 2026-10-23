UN chief strongly condemns deadly attack on church funeral service in Jordan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a funeral service at a church in Jordan that killed seven people and injured many others, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"It goes without saying that an attack not only on a place of worship but during a funeral procession is especially heinous," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said Guterres called for those responsible for the attack to be identified and held accountable.

Guterres also expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery, he added.