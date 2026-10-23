Trump says he discussed North Sea oil with British prime minister

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he discussed opening up North Sea oil in a conversation with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Asked by reporters if he had spoken with the British prime minister, Trump said: "I did."

"We discussed the fact that they're opening up the North Sea oil, and that's going to make the UK a very rich country," he said. "I've been after them to do that for two years."

Trump's remarks came two days after the UK government re-approved the controversial Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea following years of legal challenges over its climate impact.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said on Wednesday she agreed that the regulator could grant consent for gas production at the field, which is expected to begin supplying gas to the UK by the end of this month.

Burnham had welcomed the decision, saying it would "protect hundreds of jobs and help keep millions of homes warm this winter."

Trump has previously argued that more North Sea drilling would turn the UK from a "Poverty Stricken Disaster" into one of the world's richest countries.

His push comes as the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively blocked since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, driving up energy prices.