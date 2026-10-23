Kremlin welcomes Melania Trump’s efforts on Oleshky truce

This photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows an exterior view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (File Photo)

Russia welcomes US first lady Melania Trump's efforts to coordinate a localized truce for humanitarian purposes in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, in Ukraine's Kherson region, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said military officials were working to coordinate the ceasefire to facilitate the humanitarian operation, adding that "those who wish to leave the town will be able to do so."

He said the operation requires extensive and complex preparations involving various parties, with Melania Trump playing a coordinating role.

Peskov said the issue was discussed in a recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Asked about the evacuation route, he said details would be provided by the Defense Ministry if they were cleared for public release.

Peskov said he could not predict how long the operation would take, but added that it would last at least several days.

Asked about reports that the American leader had ordered the restoration of Starlink capabilities over Ukrainian territory, Peskov said military-to-military cooperation between the US and Ukraine had not been discontinued.

"There's no need to look at things through rose-colored glasses," he said, adding that Ukraine never stopped attempting to strike targets inside Russia.

However, he added, this did not prevent Moscow and Washington from coordinating the humanitarian operation and reaching agreements on "complex details."

"We are, of course, grateful to the American side, to the first lady, Mrs. Trump, and to Mr. Trump himself, President Trump, for their significant involvement in addressing humanitarian issues," Peskov said.

Earlier, Melania Trump announced an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to establish a temporary ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and facilitate the evacuation of civilians who wish to leave.

The localized ceasefire is scheduled to begin on Oct. 29, according to the White House.

Under the proposed arrangement, civilian representatives from Russia and Ukraine will visit residents in their homes to assess their needs and determine what assistance is required. Residents who choose to leave will receive coordinated transportation to their preferred destinations, including locations in either Russia or Ukraine.