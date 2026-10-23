TRNC WELCOMES LIBYAN PARLIAMENTS APPROVAL OF MARITIME JURISDICTION AGREEMENT WITH TÜRKIYE

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Friday welcomed the Libyan House of Representatives' approval of the memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas between Türkiye and Libya, which has been in force since 2019.

In a statement, the TRNC Foreign Ministry welcomed the Libyan House of Representatives' decision regarding the memorandum of understanding between Turkiye and Libya, which has been in effect since 2019.

The ministry said the TRNC fully supports, in solidarity, Turkiye's vision of establishing peace, security and stability in the Mediterranean basin.

"We welcome this historic step, which is shaped on the basis of international law and the principles of equity and reflects the realities of the region," the statement said.

The Libyan House of Representatives approved the memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas signed between Libya and Turkiye in 2019 on Oct. 20.





