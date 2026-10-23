Pentagon releases 7th batch of UFO files

The Pentagon on Friday released another batch of documents, videos, and images, marking the seventh disclosure under the government's effort to make records about UFOs public.

The files contain reports of a mysterious black triangular object spotted by three federal agents near a secure US facility. The object reportedly moved unusually fast and its heat signature could not be detected by thermal equipment.

The release also includes a declassified report on alleged paranormal activity at Utah's Skinwalker Ranch, historical UFO sightings from the 1940s and 1950s, and documents detailing how NASA and the Defense Department coordinated their handling of suspected fragments of space vehicles.

The latest disclosure follows six previous releases made after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing the government to make records concerning UFOs available to the public.

"Today, the Department of War is publishing the seventh release of declassified and historical Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files as part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE)," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said.

He added that the Department "will release additional files on a rolling basis" and is actively working on the next release of UAP files.





