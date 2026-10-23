Moldova declares Russian Embassy employee persona non grata after drone incident

Moldova has declared a Russian Embassy employee persona non grata after a Russian drone crashed on its territory, President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

"We condemn this latest dangerous act," Sandu said on US social media platform X, stressing that the drone violated Moldovan airspace.

The Foreign Ministry also condemned the alleged airspace violation, after a drone carrying explosives landed about 100 meters from a residential home in the village of Chistelnita.

The incident constitutes a serious violation of Moldova's sovereignty and security, and poses a direct threat to the safety of its citizens, the ministry said.

"Such actions are unacceptable and demonstrate, once again, the risks stemming from the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine," the ministry said, calling on Moscow to cease actions that "endanger regional security and human lives."

Russia has yet to comment on Moldova's latest statement.