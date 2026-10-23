‘Suspicious item’ reported near Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, DC

The US Secret Service responded to a report of a "suspicious item" near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, DC, on Friday, local media reported.

"At approximately 8:40 am (1240GMT), on October 23, 2026, Secret Service Police were notified of a suspicious item near the Ukrainian Embassy," the agency said in a statement, according to local media.

The Secret Service, Metropolitan Police Department and other partners responded to the scene and, "out of an abundance of caution," closed several roads and the Key Bridge, according to the statement.

The investigation is ongoing, it added.