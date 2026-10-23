Hurricane Vance strengthens to Category 1 off Mexico’s Pacific coast

This GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and taken on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, shows Hurricane Vance in the Pacific. (AP Photo)

Hurricane Vance strengthened to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's coast, the country's National Water Commission (Conagua) said Friday.

The storm was located 710 kilometers (441 miles) south-southwest of Acapulco in Guerrero state and 930 kilometers (578 miles) south-southeast of Manzanillo in Colima state according to Conagua's climate service.

The agency announced the hurricane's intensification in a post on US social media company X.

Vance had maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (85 miles per hour) and was moving northwest at approximately 9 kph (6 mph), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Forecasters said the storm was expected to intensify rapidly over the following 24 hours and could reach major hurricane strength by Friday night.

The NHC said environmental conditions were favorable for further strengthening, although cooler ocean waters and increased wind shear later in the forecast period could limit its intensity.

The NHC reported no coastal watches or warnings but warned that Vance could generate swells along southern and southwestern Mexico beginning this weekend.

Hurricanes can also bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, high waves and coastal flooding, depending on their trajectory, intensity and proximity to land.

Conagua monitors tropical systems in the region and issues updates on their location and intensity.

Authorities advise residents in potentially affected areas to follow official weather bulletins and civil protection guidance.