Türkiye participates in NATO’s Neptune Strike 2026 exercise

NATO's Neptune Strike 2026 exercise was conducted in the North Sea, Adriatic Sea and Ionian Sea, with Türkiye participating through its Anadolu Naval Task Group, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"NATO's Enhanced Vigilance Activity Neptune Strike 2026/4 was conducted in the North Sea, Adriatic Sea and Ionian Sea," said the ministry on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"The activity was attended by the Anadolu Naval Task Group, comprising the TCG Anadolu multi-purpose amphibious assault ship, the TCG Gaziantep frigate, the TCG Gur submarine, three TB-3 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) and one battalion of amphibious assault forces."

The ministry also shared footage of the exercise.