Russia, Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers in Belarus

Russia and Ukraine held another exchange of the bodies of fallen soldiers, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said Thursday.

Russia handed over the bodies of 252 Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine, while the Ukrainian side transferred 25 bodies to Russia, it said in a statement.

The exchange took place at the Novaya Huta checkpoint on the Belarusian border, it said.

Belarusian state news agency BelTA confirmed the exchange, adding that more than 70 humanitarian and exchange missions had been conducted on Belarusian territory.





