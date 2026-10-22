International Criminal Court, its senior officials awarded 2026 EU Sakharov Prize

The European Parliament on Thursday awarded its 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought jointly to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its senior officials, recognizing their work in upholding international law and justice.

"The European Union is founded on respect for multilateralism and international institutions. By awarding the Sakharov Prize to the International Criminal Court and its officials, Parliament recognizes the important work carried out by the Court to uphold international law and justice," said EP President Roberta Metsola, announcing the winners to the full assembly.

The parliament highlighted the ICC investigations, prosecutions, trials, and issuance or authorization of arrest warrants for serious international crimes, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

"The Court plays an essential role in the global fight against impunity," said an official statement.

The statement also reiterated concerns over sanctions imposed on the court since 2025, particularly by the US, targeting its prosecutors, judges, staff, and partners.

Lawmakers have repeatedly called on the European Commission to activate the EU's blocking statute to protect ICC officials from the extraterritorial effects of sanctions and safeguard the court's independence.

The parliament also stressed that all EU member states are parties to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, and are obligated to implement its decisions.

Established in 1988, the Sakharov Prize recognizes individuals and organizations defending human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

The award ceremony will take place in December in Strasbourg.





