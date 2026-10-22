Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza - medics

Israeli fire killed one person in a car in Gaza City and at least two others in other parts of the enclave ⁠on Thursday, health officials ⁠there said.

A crowd gathered around the burning wreckagein Gaza City's Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood as orange-vested emergency workers sprayed it with water, photos ⁠from the scene showed.

Another strike killed a Palestinian man on a bike in the southern city of Khan Younis, and gunfire killed a woman near the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north, the medics added.

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild ⁠its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Last year's US-brokered ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Israeli airstrikes ⁠have ‌continued. ‌At least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed ⁠in Gaza since the ceasefire, according ‌to the territory's health officials, while Israel says four soldiers have been killed.

Palestinian authorities ⁠say more than 74,000 people ⁠have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched ⁠after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.







