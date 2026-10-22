Iraq says won’t allow its territory to be used for attacks on Saudi Arabia, regional countries

Iraq said Thursday it will not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks on Saudi Arabia or other countries in the region, while condemning recent attacks targeting Saudi territory.

The remarks came during a phone call between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Hussein expressed Iraqi condemnation of the recent attacks on areas in Saudi Arabia and rejected any harm to civilians or civilian facilities, the ministry said.

He reiterated that Baghdad will not allow its territory to serve as a launchpad for attacks or actions threatening the security of Saudi Arabia or other regional countries.

Bin Farhan, for his part, affirmed Saudi Arabia's support for the Iraqi government's efforts to reduce tensions.

He stressed the importance of continuing joint work with neighboring countries to strengthen security and stability in the region.

The two ministers also discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, particularly security.

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, rejected the use of Iraqi territory for attacks on Saudi Arabia and other regional countries and condemned Houthi strikes on Saudi civilian facilities.

In September, Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline was targeted in drone attacks from Iraq, causing casualties and material damage.

Saudi Arabia said at the time it had chosen not to respond at this stage after al-Zaidi asked for time for his government to take measures to prevent attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the Kingdom and neighboring countries.

The Iraqi government later said its investigation had established that the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia were launched from a site in the southern Maysan province.

Military tensions between Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia have continued since July, alongside intensified fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces.