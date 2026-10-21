Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to freeze conflict along current front line, move to diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukraine was ready to freeze the conflict along the current front line and move to diplomatic negotiations as part of efforts to end the war with Russia.

Speaking in an interview with US FoxNews TV channel, Zelenskyy said Kyiv then plans to proceed to seeking security guarantees from the US and European countries.

"Yes. Right now we have to freeze, and I think this is a real way to end this war," he said, adding that a ceasefire would be the minimum Ukraine expected from Russia.

He said Kyiv would then approach the US president and European leaders to seek security guarantees, stressing that peace and security were the most important priorities.

Asked whether Ukraine would agree to surrender the Donbas region in exchange for ending the war, Zelenskyy rejected the suggestion that Russia was winning on the battlefield, saying Moscow was seeking to pressure Kyiv into withdrawing from its territory.

"In 2026, they didn't have success. They are not winning on the battlefield," he claimed.

Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukrainians were tired of the war but said the country could not simply abandon its land.

He reiterated that negotiations should begin from the current positions on the battlefield, with a peace plan to be developed through diplomacy.

The Ukrainian president also described his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff the previous day in Oslo, Norwary, as "productive."

He thanked Norwegian Prime Minister for hosting the talks, which also involved European leaders and US officials, including Jared Kushner, who joined remotely.

Zelenskyy said the discussions focused on possible steps toward peace and expressed hope that Witkoff's meeting in Russia would yield feedback.

He said potential initial steps toward de-escalation could include ceasefires covering food security, maritime activity and energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy said he had immediately supported the idea of an energy ceasefire raised by US President Donald Trump.

"I hope that today, in some hours, we will have some results," he added.





