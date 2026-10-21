Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad region, pilots injured

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in the Kaliningrad region during a scheduled training flight.

Both pilots ejected before the aircraft went down, the ministry said in a statement.

The crew was evacuated by a ground search-and-rescue team, and their lives were not in danger, it added.

According to Russian media reports citing sources, the aircraft crashed in the Chernyakhovsky district, between the settlements of Timofeyevka and Zelyony Bor. Both pilots sustained injuries and were taken to a military hospital, the reports said.

The cause of the crash has not been officially announced.





