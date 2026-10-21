Putin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang discuss expanding cooperation in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang discussed expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, technology and other sectors during a meeting Wednesday in St. Petersburg, according to a Kremlin statement

Putin welcomed Li at the Konstantin Palace and asked him to convey his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting that the two leaders met three times this year and could meet again at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen in November.

The Russian president said recent high-level talks produced key agreements to further develop strategic cooperation and a comprehensive partnership, with the two countries' governments responsible for implementation.

Putin noted that Li and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held the 31st regular meeting between the heads of the Russian and Chinese governments earlier in the day. He said the mechanism, established 30 years ago, had proven effective and remained relevant.

"Relations between Russia and China are developing very successfully and dynamically," he said, adding that they were based on equality, mutual respect, mutual benefit and consideration for each other's interests.

Putin added that Russia-China relations do not depend on the international situation and are not directed against anyone.

The Russian president said the two countries would continue expanding practical cooperation in key sectors, including energy, information technology, space exploration and civilian nuclear power.

He also highlighted growing agricultural trade, saying turnover in agricultural products had increased by 34% in the first eight months of 2026.

Putin also said humanitarian cooperation was strengthening, pointing to events held as part of the cross-years of education between Russia and China, officially launched in Beijing in May by the two presidents.

Li conveyed Xi's greetings and best wishes to Putin, describing his visit as his third to Russia since becoming premier of China's State Council.

The Chinese premier said he experienced the sincerity and friendship of the Russian people during each visit.

Against the backdrop of international turbulence and what he described as the rise of unilateralism and hegemonism, Li said close ties between Moscow and Beijing served as a stabilizing factor in the world.

"China is ready to work with Russia, on the basis of the agreements reached at the highest level, to continuously deepen mutual trust and expand multifaceted, mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our peoples," he said.

Li also expressed confidence in Russia's development under Putin's leadership and said China was ready to continue advancing relations and cooperation in line with plans outlined by the two presidents.





