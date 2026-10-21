Pakistan army chief’s latest Iran visit ‘more focused’ on Saudi Arabia-Houthi conflict: Sources

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated his call for Iran to persuade Yemen's Houthi group to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia during his latest meetings with Iranian leaders in Tehran, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Wednesday.

"The field marshal's latest meetings with the Iranian leadership were more focused on the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia during his latest visit, in addition to Islamabad's continued efforts for the resumption of US-Iran talks," a source familiar with the developments said.

"He (Munir) once again urged the Iranian leadership to use its influence to bring a halt to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, explaining Pakistan's commitment to defend the kingdom under the Mecca defense pact," the source added.

Munir arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, accompanied by a delegation of officials, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who has played an active role in the mediation process.

The visit comes amid continued tensions between Iran and the US, with diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving their differences remaining stalled.

Iran, in return, reiterated its offer to mediate between the Houthis and Riyadh, insisting that it "doesn't want the Middle East conflict to further widen," the sources said.

The sources, however, did not provide further details about Tehran's response to Munir's request regarding Houthi attacks.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed two defense agreements aimed at collective deterrence -- the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement and the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance, which also includes Türkiye.

The Mecca agreement, signed Aug. 7, allows signatories to treat an attack against one member as an attack against all three.

Pakistan army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in an interview last week that Islamabad was providing Saudi Arabia with "whatever support is needed" to defend the kingdom amid attacks by the Houthi group.

He, however, did not elaborate on the details of the support.

RESUMPTION OF TALKS



Munir, according to the sources, discussed "different ways" with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohsen Rezaei, a representative of Iran's supreme leader and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, to resume the long-stalled direct talks with the US.

Iranian leaders, however, did not offer "anything new in this regard," insisting that Washington had to return to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding before any talks could resume to end the conflict, the sources added.

Iranian leaders told Munir that Washington must take the first steps to rebuild trust and that acceptance of Tehran's seven-point proposal could provide a starting point for renewed negotiations, the sources said.

President Pezeshkian, for his part, told Munir that the US must end pressure and threats and lift sanctions before any negotiations.

The two sides, however, agreed to continue ongoing indirect messaging between Washington and Tehran through mediators, the sources said.

The sources said they were unaware whether Munir had taken any new proposals to Tehran for the resumption of stalled talks with the US.

Pakistan has played a mediating role in efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran amid the war launched by the US and Israel on Feb. 28.

Washington and Tehran signed the memorandum on June 17, agreeing to advance negotiations toward a permanent settlement on several contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program, within 60 days.

However, hostilities that began in July have cast uncertainty over the future of the agreement.