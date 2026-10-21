FRANCE SLAMS ISRAELS BEN-GVIR OVER AI VIDEO SHOWING GAZANS SENT TO PARIS

France slams Israel's Ben-Gvir over AI video showing Gazans sent to Paris

France slammed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday over an AI-generated video showing Gazans magically transported to Paris.

"Imagine having a magic lamp and wasting your wish on … Ben-Gvir. Even magic can't lift his ban from entering France," the Foreign Ministry's French Response account said on US social media company X.

Ben-Gvir boasted Tuesday of the destruction of the Gaza Strip and mocked Palestinian residents in a campaign video released ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 parliamentary elections.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, also posted an AI-generated clip Tuesday, presenting a vision of Gaza in 2030 based on the widespread destruction inflicted by his government.

The video shows the enclave as a ghost town, with its schools, infrastructure, and port destroyed.

A scene showing a donkey is followed by the party's message: "You'd have to be a donkey to stay in Gaza," mocking Palestinians who remain.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly demanded occupying Gaza, displacing its Palestinian population and establishing Israeli settlements on the territory.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, launched with US support in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 people and injured over 175,000, while destroying 90% of civilian infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued shelling, shooting, and demolishing Palestinian structures, further expanding the destruction.

The campaign video comes after Arab parties accused Ben-Gvir on Sunday of exploiting his measures and violations against Palestinians to rally support and intimidate Arab voters.



