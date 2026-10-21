Türkiye’s first lady urges global action to protect children in conflict zones

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday called for global efforts to protect children, particularly those living in conflict zones, saying their needs must remain at the center of the international agenda.

"As representatives of more than 100 countries, we are gathered here to provide fair and equal opportunities for all children around the world and to give voice to their needs," Erdogan said at the World Summit on Investing in the Well-being of Children: A Path to Sustainable and Equitable Development for Future Generations in Samarkand.

"Let us raise this voice to address the problems of children living in war zones, who cannot even dream of a future," she added.

Erdogan said investment in child well-being was directly linked to a society's sustainable development and future, stressing that traditional indicators should be reassessed to reflect the challenges children face today.

She said access to food, shelter, security, education, and health care remained essential, while climate change, armed conflicts, forced displacement, and emerging digital threats must also be taken into account.

She cited climate anxiety, artificial intelligence, digital violence, and the exploitation of attention as emerging challenges requiring a broader understanding of child well-being.