TÜRKIYES MARITIME DEAL WITH LIBYA OPENS DOOR TO ‘LONG-TERM’ PARTNERSHIP, SAYS DEPUTY COMMANDER IN LIBYA’S EAST

Türkiye's maritime deal with Libya opens door to ‘long-term’ partnership, says deputy commander in Libya’s east

Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of Libyan forces in the country's east, said Tuesday that Libya's maritime agreement with Türkiye offers opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, investment, and a "long-term" partnership.

In a statement on US social media platform Facebook, Haftar welcomed parliament's unanimous decisions to approve the agreement and repeal previous resolutions against the pact.

He said the measures reflect a willingness to "move beyond past disagreements and address sovereign matters and foreign relations based on Libya's supreme interests."

The agreement also opens broader prospects for developing bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation, investment, and a "long-term" partnership, as well as supporting opportunities for understanding on regional issues, he said.

Haftar described the maritime agreement as a tool that "could help protect Libya's rights and economic interests in the Mediterranean and advance shared interests with Türkiye as an influential regional power."

He said his position is rooted in principles that included prioritizing Libya's interests, safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, preserving independent national decision-making, and rejecting interference in its internal affairs.

These principles, he added, guide relations with all countries and take precedence over political considerations or alignments.

Haftar said Libya's national priority continues to be ending its divisions, unifying state institutions, and restoring state authority across the country.

Those steps would enable Libya to manage its foreign relations and protect its interests and resources independently, he said.

He added that developing relations with Türkiye forms part of a "broader approach to cooperation with regional and Mediterranean countries."

"The doors to cooperation and partnership will remain open to all countries with which we share common interests, on the basis of equality, mutual respect, and good neighborliness," he said.

Haftar reaffirmed his commitment to Libya's unity, sovereignty, and independent decision-making.

His remarks followed Libya's House of Representatives approving the maritime jurisdiction agreement with Türkiye on Tuesday, reversing its previous rejection of the deal.

Türkiye and Libya signed the maritime delimitation agreement in November 2019, establishing the boundaries of their respective maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean Sea.





