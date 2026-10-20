Türkiye urges Belgium to step up action against terrorist groups

Türkiye called on Belgium on Tuesday to take concrete measures against terrorist groups operating on its territory, strengthen judicial cooperation, and step up efforts to combat organized crime and irregular migration.

Turkish officials pressed on these issues at a meeting in Brussels of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek, and Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi with their Belgian counterparts, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden, and Security and Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, along with Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt.

- Cooperation against terror group FETO

Gurlek stressed the importance of cooperation against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind a 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye that killed 253 people and injured thousands.

"We expect our ally Belgium to take concrete and effective measures against FETO's organization in its own country," Gürlek said, urging Belgian authorities to closely examine organizations linked to the group that operates through front associations, educational institutions, and civil society structures.

He also called for the extradition of FETO members to Türkiye and the timely processing of judicial assistance requests, emphasizing that international protection mechanisms should not undermine extradition proceedings involving people wanted for serious crimes.

- Cross-border organized crime

Gurlek highlighted the need for closer cooperation against cross-border organized crime, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and money laundering.

He cited a September operation coordinated by prosecutors in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir against a criminal organization, which was found to be involved in drug trafficking and operating from Belgium, as an example of practical cooperation.

"Lasting and effective results in combating terrorism can only be achieved through strong international cooperation," Gürlek said.

Following the meeting, Gürlek held bilateral talks with Verlinden and invited her to visit Türkiye.

He said stronger communication between ministries and more effective use of existing legal instruments are essential to achieving concrete results.

- Coordinated international response to terrorism

Çiftçi likewise called for a coordinated international response to terrorism, saying: "Our expectation from the international community and our friends is that no distinction should be made between terrorist organizations and none should be shown any tolerance."

"No country should allow its territory to become a safe haven for terrorist groups operating against another country."

He called on Belgium to take concrete action against groups linked to the terrorist PKK and FETO, including closing affiliated institutions and responding positively to Türkiye's extradition requests.

"We see that this group has unfortunately been using Belgium almost as a refuge," Çiftçi said of FETO.

He urged Belgian authorities to monitor the group's schools and nongovernmental organizations and prevent its members from abusing the asylum system through false information and documents.

- Measures against irregular migration

Ciftci also stressed the importance of repatriating foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin to prevent ISIS (Daesh) from regaining a foothold in the region.

On organized crime, he called for closer cooperation between the two countries' justice ministries and Interpol units to locate and extradite suspected criminal group leaders and members believed to be in Belgium.

Addressing irregular migration, Çiftçi said Türkiye had strengthened its land and maritime measures to curb migration flows and disrupt smuggling networks.

He called for greater cooperation with EU countries, support for voluntary returns, and increased resettlement quotas, stressing that lasting progress requires international solidarity and a fairer sharing of responsibility.