Bulgaria to examine drone debris found aboard ship attacked in Black Sea

Bulgaria will examine drone debris found aboard the Chelsea 3, a vessel attacked in the Black Sea on Oct. 13, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Peev said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Peev said Bulgarian security agencies would analyze the debris and release their findings once the examination was complete, according to Bulgarian news agency BTA.

The vessel is currently at the Port of Burgas, he said, adding that the Transport Ministry is responsible for organizing and coordinating the operation.

Peev also reported a slight increase in vessel traffic at the ports of Varna and Burgas. He said inspections would continue to ensure safe navigation in Bulgarian territorial waters.

The minister warned that military activities near the region could have long-term consequences.

He added that Bulgaria was sharing maritime security information with Romania and Türkiye.





