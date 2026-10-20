Argentine president visits Spain amid snap elections

Argentine President Javier Milei arrived in Madrid late Monday amid snap election campaigns in Spain for November, according to media reports.

Milei is expected to give a lecture at an economic forum on Wednesday and visit a foundation linked to the Vox party.

Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso will also receive him.

No meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is planned during the trip, which is due to end Thursday.

It is Milei's seventh visit to Spain since taking office in late 2023.

The Spanish snap elections are scheduled for Nov. 29.





