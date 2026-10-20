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Argentine president visits Spain amid snap elections

Argentine President Javier Milei arrived in Madrid for a visit involving a lecture at an economic forum and meetings with local leaders, but no scheduled meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, amid Spain's snap election campaigns for November.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 20,2026 04:59 PM
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ARGENTINE PRESIDENT VISITS SPAIN AMID SNAP ELECTIONS

Argentine President Javier Milei arrived in Madrid late Monday amid snap election campaigns in Spain for November, according to media reports.

Milei is expected to give a lecture at an economic forum on Wednesday and visit a foundation linked to the Vox party.

Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso will also receive him.

No meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is planned during the trip, which is due to end Thursday.

It is Milei's seventh visit to Spain since taking office in late 2023.

The Spanish snap elections are scheduled for Nov. 29.