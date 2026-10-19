UN chief condemns killing of former Guatemalan anti-corruption prosecutor

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the fatal shooting of former Guatemalan prosecutor and tax authority chief Juan Francisco Solorzano Foppa in Guatemala City.

"The Secretary General calls for a prompt, thorough, and independent, impartial investigation of these tragic events, and that those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said the UN chief emphasized the critical need to preserve "a safe and enabling environment for all individuals who work to strengthen the rule of law, to combat corruption, to defend human rights, and participate in public life," while extending condolences to the bereaved families.

Foppa, 43, a prominent Guatemalan anti-corruption lawyer and former prosecutor, was shot dead alongside another man on Saturday at the Campo Marte sports complex.