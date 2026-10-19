1 KILLED, 8 INJURED IN RUSSIAS OVERNIGHT ATTACK ON KYIV: UKRAINES EMERGENCY SERVICE

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Monday that one person was killed and eight others were injured in a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight.

The aftermath of the strikes was reported in at least three districts of the capital, it said in a statement.

In the Desnianskyi district, a metro station was damaged, it said, adding that a body was recovered at the scene of a fire that broke out during the attack.

Emergency workers extinguished the fires caused by the strikes, the service noted.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces had launched a massive overnight strike using ground-based precision weapons and long-range attack drones.

The ministry said the strikes hit military-industrial facilities, storage sites for cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as a data processing center in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

It also said Russian air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 149 Ukrainian drones over more than a dozen Russian regions overnight.

Independent verification of claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





