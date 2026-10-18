Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday congratulated Azerbaijan on its Restoration of Independence Day, reaffirming the close ties between the two countries.

"I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day on behalf of my country and nation," Erdoğan said in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He also conveyed his greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, whom he referred to as his "brother," and to the Azerbaijani people, emphasizing the two nations' solidarity in both difficult times and moments of joy.

"I extend my greetings to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we have always stood united in sorrow and joy," Erdoğan said.