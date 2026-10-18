Pope Leo XIV makes 1st public appearance after lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer a day after his return to The Vatican following a surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in his right lung, on October 18, 2026. (AFP)

Pope Leo XIV made his first public appearance since undergoing lung surgery, leading the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican a day after being discharged from hospital.

Addressing thousands of pilgrims and visitors from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, the pontiff thanked the surgical team and those who offered their support, Vatican News reported.

He said the experience had brought him especially close to people who are ill and that he would gradually resume his activities with God's help and the prayers of the faithful.

The pope underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Oct. 13 to remove a nodule from his lung.

The Vatican said the 90-minute operation was successful and that the lower lobe of his right lung was removed using video-assisted surgery. A histological examination confirmed lung adenocarcinoma.

He was discharged Saturday, while the Vatican had previously canceled his engagements through Oct. 20 to allow him to recover.

Dr. Stefano Margaritora, who performed the operation, said the procedure was completed without complications and that the pope's postoperative recovery had gone well.

Asked whether the pope could proceed with a planned Nov. 6–17 visit to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru, Margaritora said he saw no clinical reason why the trip could not take place.

During his reflection before Angelus, the pope discussed Jesus' teaching to "render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's."

He said the passage calls people "to be truthful, free from servile fear or hypocrisy, free to do good."

Leo had announced on Oct. 11 that doctors had detected a lung nodule and recommended surgery.