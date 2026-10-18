Pakistani, Egyptian foreign ministers condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan and Egypt on Sunday reiterated their condemnation of the Yemeni Houthi group's attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirming full solidarity with the Kingdom.

The reaffirmation was made during a telephone call between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two leaders exchanged views on recent regional developments and strongly condemned the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirming their full solidarity with the Kingdom and support for its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

They also discussed cooperation under the R-4 (Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia) framework and looked forward to the next R-4 meeting to further strengthen mutual ties and coordinate on regional issues.

Separately, Dar and top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi discussed by telephone the evolving regional situation and the ongoing OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad.

Dar underscored the importance of continued dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact.