Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes, killing 2 and injuring 11

Russia and Ukraine exchanged overnight strikes Sunday, killing two people and injuring 11 others, officials on both sides said.

Ukrainian drones targeted oil facilities and an Ozon logistics center in St. Petersburg, as well as Russian social media company VK's data center in the Leningrad region.

In St. Petersburg, one person was killed and five others were injured, Gov. Alexander Beglov said on Telegram. The city's oil terminal, Ruchyi oil depot, and industrial warehouses caught fire during a "massive" drone attack.

Beglov said 12 apartment buildings and two private homes were damaged, and emergency crews continued to battle the fires.

An Ozon logistics facility was also hit, sparking a fire and prompting staff to evacuate. No injuries were reported at the site, the company said.

Meanwhile, Leningrad Region Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said four people were hospitalized. Drone debris fell on an apartment building in Gatchina, while 55 parked vehicles were damaged in Novosyolye, he said.

An emergency power outage affected 50 apartment buildings, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity, he added.

Russian social media company VKontakte said its data center in the Leningrad region was also targeted but that its services remained available.

Russia's Defense Ministry said air defenses destroyed 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight over Russian territory, Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.

Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 512 drones headed toward the Moscow region overnight, most of which were destroyed by air defenses at a distance from the capital.