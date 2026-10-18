Saudi Arabia says 'hostile projectile' fell in southwestern city, injuring 6

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that a "hostile projectile" fell in the country's southwestern city of Najran, wounding six people.

In a brief statement on US social media company X, the Saudi Civil Defense also reported damage to three houses and three vehicles.

The civil defense did not reveal who was behind the attack.

However, the development came amid ongoing fighting in Yemen that spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia, with the Houthis targeting the kingdom's territory with missiles and drones.