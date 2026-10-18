 Contact Us
News Middle East Saudi Arabia says 'hostile projectile' fell in southwestern city, injuring 6

Saudi Arabia says 'hostile projectile' fell in southwestern city, injuring 6

A "hostile projectile" injured at least six people in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday after it struck a residential area in Najran near the border with Yemen, according to the kingdom's civil defence agency.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published October 18,2026 11:11 PM
Updated October 18,2026 11:15 PM
Subscribe
SAUDI ARABIA SAYS HOSTILE PROJECTILE FELL IN SOUTHWESTERN CITY, INJURING 6
(File Photo)

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that a "hostile projectile" fell in the country's southwestern city of Najran, wounding six people.

In a brief statement on US social media company X, the Saudi Civil Defense also reported damage to three houses and three vehicles.

The civil defense did not reveal who was behind the attack.

However, the development came amid ongoing fighting in Yemen that spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia, with the Houthis targeting the kingdom's territory with missiles and drones.