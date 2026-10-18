Gulf states express solidarity with Saudi Arabia, urge dialogue on US-Iran tensions

Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Sunday expressed their solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks and called for dialogue to resolve US-Iran tensions.

"The Council underscores the GCC member states' full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, their united stance alongside it, and their support for all measures it undertakes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and interests," according to a final statement issued at the 168th session of the GCC Ministerial Council held on Sunday in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

The GCC also expressed support for Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging a political solution based on dialogue and the GCC Initiative, the National Dialogue Conference outcomes and relevant UN resolutions.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and the Red Sea, it said ensuring freedom of navigation through them is a "shared international interest and responsibility, rejecting any restrictions on maritime traffic and called for a return to pre-Feb. 28 conditions in the Strait of Hormuz.

As for tensions between Washington and Tehran, the council also reaffirmed its backing for mediation efforts "to reach a political solution that prevents the region from descending into further tensions and instability."

The council called for any agreement to address Iran's nuclear and missile programs, drones and support for proxies, while stressing the need to involve GCC states in talks affecting their security and interests.