Explosion, fire at Canadian military base leave multiple fatalities, injuries

An explosion and major fire were reported at a Canadian military base in Alberta on Saturday, with Defense Minister David McGuinty confirming fatalities and injuries as strong winds spread flames beyond the facility.

"I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base," McGuinty told reporters.

He was referring to Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, east of the provincial capital Edmonton, but did not provide casualty figures.

McGuinty also did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the explosion involved weapons or ammunition, describing the situation as "active and delicate."

He said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was investigating, while the Canadian Armed Forces and federal, provincial and municipal authorities were coordinating their response.

Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier described the incident as "serious," saying it had caused a major fire at the base.

"Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected," Carney wrote on the US social media platform Facebook, adding that federal authorities were working closely with provincial and local officials.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the blaze as "significant and tragic," saying it had affected many military personnel.

Canadian lawmaker Dane Lloyd earlier reported hearing of "significant casualties" following the explosion and fire.

The Municipal District of Wainwright said strong winds had caused the fire to spread beyond the base perimeter, prompting emergency crews from multiple jurisdictions to respond.

Local authorities said no evacuation orders had been issued but urged residents to avoid the area and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.

McGuinty said the nearby community of Wainwright was providing hospital and firefighting assistance and that authorities were closely monitoring the blaze.

"I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory," he said, pledging to release further information as it became available.

The base, located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Edmonton, is one of Canada's busiest military training facilities.





