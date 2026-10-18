12 killed as truck runs over devotees near temple in central India: police

At least 12 people were killed and dozens of others injured when a truck hit devotees near a temple in India's central Madhya Pradesh state, a police official said early Sunday.

The accident occurred in Gwalior when a truck loaded with paddy lost control on a steep road and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the Sheetla Mata Temple, senior police official Dharmveer Singh said.

He said 39 people were taken to a hospital, of whom 12 died.

Ruchika Chauhan, a local civil official, said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident.