2 killed, including child, as vehicle drives through youth soccer game in US

Two people, including a child, were killed and multiple others injured Saturday when a vehicle drove through a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, police said.

The driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado was arrested following the incident at Stryker Sports Complex, Wichita police said.

"We have two fatalities confirmed here at the scene and multiple other casualties with individuals transported to area hospitals," Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses said.

"The vehicle involved in this incident remained at the scene. The driver of that vehicle is currently in our custody. There is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver," he added.





