Belgium condemns attack by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians, diplomats in West Bank

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Saturday strongly condemned an attack by masked Israeli occupiers against Palestinians, diplomats and Catholic representatives in Taybeh in the occupied West Bank.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the attack by masked settlers in Taybeh, in the occupied West Bank, against Palestinians, our Consul General, French and Polish diplomats as well as catholic representatives. A French mayor was assaulted and a Belgian vehicle damaged. Our team is safe," Prevot said.

He stressed that Palestinians face such violence daily, with occupiers also targeting journalists and diplomats.

"Harvesting olives, reporting the news or carrying out diplomatic duties should never put anyone at risk of attack," he said on US social media company X.

He called on Israeli authorities, as the occupying power, to protect Palestinians, ensure the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice.

"Impunity for violent settlers must end," he said.

Prevot said Belgium would continue pressing for European Union sanctions against those responsible for the violence and those supporting them.

He linked the attack to Israel's settlement policy, reiterating Belgium's condemnation of settlement expansion and attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

"The occupation of the Palestinian territory must end," he added.