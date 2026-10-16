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News World US condemns 'criminal violence' in West Bank after photographer attacked

US condemns 'criminal violence' in West Bank after photographer attacked

Reacting to a violent assault on a U.S. citizen, the State Department condemned "criminal violence by any party" in the occupied West Bank on Friday after masked Israeli settlers attacked and hospitalized Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine during an olive harvest raid.

AFP WORLD
Published October 16,2026 11:35 PM
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US CONDEMNS CRIMINAL VIOLENCE IN WEST BANK AFTER PHOTOGRAPHER ATTACKED

The United States on Friday condemned "criminal violence by any party" in the occupied West Bank, after Israeli settlers attacked an American photojournalist covering violence against Palestinian olive farmers for The Washington Post.

"We condemn criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and support appropriate investigations as well as legal accountability for those responsible," a State Department official said, on condition of anonymity, without directly criticizing the settlers.

"The Department has reached out to the Washington Post to offer consular assistance."