Overnight strikes between Russia, Ukraine injure 10

Russia and Ukraine exchanged overnight strikes Friday, injuring 10 people and damaging buildings and infrastructure, officials on both sides said.

In the Ukrainian city of Uman, a Russian strike injured five people and sparked fires in a 10-story residential building and a vehicle, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

In the coastal Odesa region, Russian attacks injured four people and damaged seven private homes, an energy facility, and a household goods factory, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said on Telegram, adding that the resulting fires had been extinguished.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its forces struck the Bloom logistics center in Teplodar, in the Odesa region, which it alleged stored military and dual-use cargo for Ukrainian forces, as well as a cargo ship carrying military supplies to the port of Odesa.

Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram that its air defenses shot down or suppressed 114 of 149 Russian drones launched overnight, while 27 drones struck 24 locations and debris from intercepted drones fell at 14 sites.

In Russia's Rostov region, a Ukrainian drone attack injured one person in the Aksay district, regional Gov. Yury Slyusar said. Falling drone debris also damaged industrial and warehouse buildings and sparked a fire, he said on Russian social media platform Max, adding that emergency services were working on site.

In the Vladimir region, Russian air defenses repelled a Ukrainian drone attack targeting thermal infrastructure in the regional capital, Gov. Alexander Avdeyev said on Telegram. The attack caused minor damage, but no casualties were reported, he said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 644 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, Crimea-which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014-and the Black Sea.

Independent verification of the claims from both sides remains difficult due to the ongoing war.



