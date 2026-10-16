37 live snakes found in suitcase at airport

Customs officials stated that the 45-year-old Mexican firefighter appeared quite nervous while trying to pass through the green channel used by passengers without dutiable goods at the airport. Before checking his suitcase, officials conducted a drug test on the suspect, and cocaine was detected.



Teams did not find drugs in the suitcase but seized various species of snakes and lizards, including vipers, rattlesnakes, and iguanas, hidden inside shampoo and cream bottles, plastic containers, and sock bundles.

Jens Ahland, spokesperson for the Cologne Customs Office, said that his colleagues at the airport are used to many things concerning souvenirs in suitcases, but they had never before encountered 37 live venomous snakes and 55 lizards coming from Mexico.



The unnamed suspect told officers that he was bringing the animals as a favor to a Brazilian acquaintance.

A snake farm in Germany took over the care of the surviving animals.



The customs spokesperson said that last year, they carried out over 1,300 seizures covering more than 56,600 protected animals, plants, or products derived from them nationwide.

Six years ago, at Cologne Bonn Airport, customs officials also found 26 rare reptiles, 10 of which were dead, smuggled from Mexico hidden inside toy and candy packages.

These animals were planned to be sent to private buyers in Germany.