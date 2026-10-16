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News World New poll shows narrowing race between Bolsonaro and Lula in Brazil presidential runoff

New poll shows narrowing race between Bolsonaro and Lula in Brazil presidential runoff

A new CNT/MDA poll shows conservative Senator Flávio Bolsonaro running neck and neck with incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of Brazil's decisive October 25 runoff. With both candidates separated by less than the survey's margin of error, the findings underscore deep political polarization and set up an intensely contested final week of campaigning across South America's largest democracy.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 17,2026 05:20 AM
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NEW POLL SHOWS NARROWING RACE BETWEEN BOLSONARO AND LULA IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL RUNOFF

Conservative Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are locked in a tight statistical tie ahead of Brazil's Oct. 25 presidential runoff, according to a new CNT/MDA poll released this week.

The survey shows Bolsonaro holding 46.8% of overall voter preferences compared to 45.9% for Lula. When calculating valid votes, -excluding blank, spoiled, and undecided ballots-, Bolsonaro leads Lula by 50.5% to 49.5%.

The poll is the first published by CNT/MDA following the Oct. 4 first round, where the senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, defied pre-election polling to top the initial vote with 47.03% against Lula's 45.16%. In a previous CNT/MDA survey released a week prior, Bolsonaro led with 52% of valid votes to Lula's 48%.

The MDA survey questioned 2,014 voters between Oct. 13 and 15 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

A separate Datafolha poll published on Thursday similarly reflected a narrowing gap, showing Bolsonaro's lead shrinking from four percentage points to two. In that survey, Bolsonaro registered 51% of valid votes against Lula's 49%, placing the rivals within the poll's two-point margin of error.

As the race enters its final stretch, Bolsonaro is working to consolidate his father's conservative base while broadening his appeal. Lula, seeking a fourth non-consecutive term, is heavily targeting the more than 33 million registered voters who abstained in the first round.

To rally support, the ruling Workers' Party achieved a major legislative victory on Wednesday as Congress approved a constitutional amendment abolishing Brazil's six-day workweek, a flagship Lula campaign pledge. The reform replaces the traditional "6x1" schedule (six workdays followed by one day off) with a five-day workweek, gradually lowering maximum weekly hours from 44 to 40 without salary reductions.

The proposal passed the Senate overwhelmingly by a 75-1 vote. Recognizing the measure's widespread popular appeal, Bolsonaro reversed his initial opposition and ultimately voted in favor of the amendment.

The labor reform anchors a series of late-campaign economic initiatives by the Lula administration, including a debt forgiveness program for micro-entrepreneurs, a college scholarship fund, fuel tax eliminations, and a proposal for a free public transit pass.