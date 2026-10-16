Carney warns of efforts to ‘break’ Canada ahead of Alberta referendum

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned Thursday that "some outside our borders" are trying to break Canada so they can "own us" as he urged oil-rich Alberta province to reject a process toward separation in Monday's referendum.

"There are some outside our borders who are working to break us so they can own us," Carney told a pro-unity rally in Calgary.

"This referendum, let's be clear, it comes at the worst possible time," he said, warning of an increasingly dangerous and divided world.

Carney urged voters to deliver a decisive result on Oct. 19, saying separation would bring "years of deep division and great uncertainty."

"A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that will lead to years of deep uncertainty and lost opportunities," he said.

Acknowledging Albertans' longstanding frustrations with Ottawa over energy resources, Carney highlighted the proposed Pacific Link pipeline, saying it would create more than 140,000 jobs and reduce dependence on the US.

"Let Alberta lead, not leave," he said.

Monday's referendum includes 10 questions on immigration, public services, constitutional powers and Alberta's future in Canada. The separation question asks whether to begin a legal process toward a binding vote, rather than directly deciding independence.

Premier Danielle Smith supports remaining in Canada but backs the other nine proposals.





