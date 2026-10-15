Saudi-led coalition intercepts cruise missile over Medina region

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Thursday that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile over the Medina region in western Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a brief statement on US social media platform X.

The statement did not identify who launched the missile or its intended target, and provided no details on possible casualties or damage. It came amid intensified Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting airports and energy facilities.

The coalition accused the Houthis of carrying out a drone attack on the Taibah electricity distribution station in Medina on Sept. 29.

The attack knocked a transformer out of service but did not disrupt the electricity grid, according to al-Maliki. The facility supplies electricity to the Prophet's Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites.

Thursday's incident came hours after the coalition said early Thursday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

A day earlier, the coalition announced that it had destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since 2014.





