Japan denies spying in Russia after journalist’s detention

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday denied her government's involvement in alleged espionage activities in Russia after Moscow detained a Japanese journalist on suspicion of spying.

"We'll convey our position," Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo, rejecting allegations that the journalist had gathered intelligence for Japanese authorities, according to Jiji Press.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) earlier alleged that the correspondent for the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk bureau of Japanese daily Hokkaido Shimbun collected and stored information on Russia's defense capabilities for Japanese intelligence, claiming the information could be used against the country's security.

The agency said it had opened a criminal case against the journalist, while Moscow's Lefortovo District Court ordered his arrest as the investigation continued.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tokyo had been unable to contact the detained journalist.

"We'll put our effort into holding a consular meeting as soon as possible to confirm his health condition," Kihara said.

Relations between Japan and Russia have deteriorated sharply since Moscow launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022, prompting Tokyo to impose sanctions on Russia.





