Besiktas beat Hoffenheim 3-2 away in Europa League

Besiktas defeated German side Hoffenheim 3-2 away Thursday in the second round of the UEFA Europa League, securing three points.

Hoffenheim came close to opening the scoring in the third minute when Machida's header from Bernardo's cross struck the post.

Besiktas had their first major chance in the 56th minute, but Ilhan Fakili's low shot from the right side of the penalty area narrowly missed the far post.

A minute later, Trossard broke through the defense and went one-on-one with goalkeeper Baumann, but his shot from the left side of the box went wide.

Besiktas took the lead in the 60th minute. After Trossard controlled a low corner and played the ball to Ndidi, Oh's touch sent it into the path of Murillo, who fired home from inside the six-yard box to make it 1-0.

Hoffenheim equalized in the 68th minute through Asllani, who cut inside before firing a low shot past goalkeeper Nubel.

Besiktas regained the lead five minutes later. Olaitan found Oh behind the defense, and the forward calmly finished past Baumann to make it 2-1.

Oh struck again in the 79th minute to extend Besiktas' lead to 3-1, converting Ilhan Fakili's pass with a finish at the far post.

Hoffenheim reduced the deficit in the 88th minute when Machida headed in from Coufal's corner, but Besiktas held on for the 3-2 victory.

- Thursday's results

Salzburg 0-4 Milan

Lyon 3-2 Crystal Palace

Torreense 1-2 Sunderland

Az Alkmaar 2-1 Hapoel Beer Sheva

Lech Poznan 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Sparta Prague 1-1 Lillestrom

Celje 0-3 Omonia Nicosia

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Real Sociedad

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Anderlecht

Jagiellonia Bialystok 3-1 Ararat-Armenia

Bournemouth 3-0 Sturm Graz

Celta Vigo 1-2 Juventus

Nijmegen 1-1 Levski Sofia

Ferencvaros 2-1 Viktoria Plzen

Benfica 4-1 Celtic

Marsilya 0-1 Olympiacos

Rennes 2-1 OFI