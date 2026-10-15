Russia says US peace efforts being ‘thwarted’ by Ukraine, Zelensky’s ‘unwillingness’ to end war

US efforts to find a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war are being "thwarted" by Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "unwillingness" to end the conflict, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow that Ukraine is continuing to carry out strikes against Russian energy facilities, a move "coming into serious conflict with Washington's peace efforts."

"For now, these vigorous efforts have been thwarted against the unwillingness of the Kyiv regime-and of Zelensky himself-to pursue peace," Peskov said.

Commenting on Ukraine's strikes, Peskov recalled statements by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that "in essence, there was no moratorium on Ukraine's part," referring to an energy ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump over the weekend.

On a recent deal between Moscow and Washington on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the American and world markets, Peskov said global energy markets are currently under "significant global strain," partly due to restrictions on Russian oil and petroleum exports.

"Significant quantities of diesel are currently becoming available. This diesel has begun to reach global markets, which will have a certain positive effect on stabilizing oil markets—though it will not be enough to fully stabilize them," Peskov added.

He also accused European countries of continuing to implement a "destructive" stance concerning the diesel agreement.

Trump announced on his Truth Social media platform on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks targeting each other's energy infrastructure.

Zelensky told the Financial Times in an interview published on Thursday that Ukraine will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries following a three-day halt, accusing Russia of not respecting the US truce.