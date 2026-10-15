Netflix to cut roughly 1,000 jobs, or 6% of workforce: Report

Netflix plans to lay off roughly 1,000 employees, representing about 6% of its workforce, as part of organizational changes primarily affecting its product, technology, legal and human resources teams.

Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters announced the reductions in an internal memo sent to employees Wednesday and obtained by CNBC.

The executives said the company needed to prioritize its staff and resources to support its entertainment ambitions, while maintaining that its business remained strong and growing.

Netflix remains on track to meet its full-year forecast and will continue investing in areas expected to improve its service and support growth and innovation, according to the memo.

Sarandos and Peters said supporting departing employees was the immediate priority, adding that notification procedures would vary by country and that managers would contact affected staff.

A Netflix spokesperson said the company had no further comment beyond the memo.

Netflix employed about 16,000 full-time workers at the end of 2025. The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter financial results on Oct. 20.



