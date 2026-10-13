UK and partners criticize postponement of Palestinian elections

The foreign ministers of the UK, Australia, Canada and France have criticized the Palestinian president's decision to postpone what would have been the first Palestinian elections in nearly 20 years.



The ministers released a joint statement saying they "deeply regret" Mahmoud Abbas's move to push back the Palestinian Legislative Council elections and presidential elections to September 2027.



They wrote: "An entire generation of Palestinians has reached adulthood without the opportunity to choose their elected representatives.



"This delay will be deeply disappointing and once again deprive Palestinians of the opportunity to vote and will further erode public confidence in democratic institutions."



Abbas last week issued a decree postponing the Legislative Council elections, originally scheduled for next month, by almost a year and combining them with a presidential vote, according to the local news agency.



His Fatah party dominates the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has seen its popularity dwindle amid growing allegations of corruption.



The nonagenarian has been in power since 2005 and has repeatedly postponed elections during his presidency.



Palestinian officials have cited conditions in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza as reasons for the latest delay, pointing to Israeli restrictions on election materials and international observers entering Gaza.



The West Bank, which Abbas's Palestinian Authority has governed while Hamas has ruled Gaza, has seen an increase in Israeli settler violence in recent years.



The foreign ministers acknowledged the "significant challenges and impediments" to conducting elections that meet international standards, but urged the Palestinian Authority to reverse the delay.



They wrote: "Strengthening Palestinian governance is essential to continue building the institutional foundations of a viable two-state solution, which is the only path to lasting peace and security for both Israel and Palestine.



"As longstanding supporters of Palestinian self-determination, we call on the Palestinian Authority to reconsider the decision to postpone elections and to take the necessary steps to hold legislative and presidential elections, without further delay.



"We will continue to support efforts to deliver on these elections. We reiterate our call on Israel to refrain from actions that could impede the conduct of elections, including the practical arrangements necessary for all Palestinians to participate.



"Lastly, we reiterate our longstanding position that Hamas can have no role in the future governance of Palestine."



