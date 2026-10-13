Trump says he may meet with North Korea’s leader during Asia trip

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his planned trip to Asia.

"I may, yeah. That'll be exciting, won't it? But I get along with him," he said, speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for Ohio.

A meeting would mark a potential new chapter in Trump's efforts to engage directly with Kim, with whom he held several historic meetings during his first term as president as the two leaders sought to address North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Trump will travel to the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Nov. 16 before heading to Shenzhen, China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit from Nov. 17-19.





