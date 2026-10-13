Russia summons Belgian ambassador over ‘unsubstantiated’ threats

Russia on Tuesday summoned the Belgian ambassador in Moscow over "unsubstantiated" claims by officials on threats to Belgium and Europe.

The Foreign Ministry said it rejected "increasingly frequent" allegations by Belgium's military and political leadership of hybrid, subversive and direct military threats allegedly posed by Russia.

It warned that "aggressive statements" portraying Russia as "an enemy" risked escalating tensions and allowing the confrontation to spiral out of control.

The ministry urged Belgium to consider the consequences of such remarks and "tone down its anti-Russian rhetoric," saying it was fueling tensions across Europe.

Late last month, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken warned Europe should prepare for what he desribed as further Russian "hybrid attacks" in the coming months, saying the continent faces a "dark winter."

Francken described Russia as "the greatest threat" to the security of Belgium and Europe, calling for stronger European air defenses.